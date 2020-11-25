IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,640 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 94,730.

There are a total of 80,709 confirmed cases and 14,021 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the critical risk category. Jefferson and Fremont are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 38,397 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 25,253 cases.

The state said 80 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 3,762, and 12 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 701.

There are 4,931 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,882 cases among health care workers.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 874.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

17 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

110 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

237 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

466 people were 80+

94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

88.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 20,925

616

183

97 3,100

232

43

30 230

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,154

5,440

1,521

278

1,916

669

1,549

40 83

1,112

293

61

172

242

162

12 7

85

12

8

17

10

14

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,061

515

3,888

1,437

134

673

421

48 1,644

116

447

304

16

62

59

9 55

2

7

10

1

8

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,591

1,736

261

363

502

144

101

104 1,577

832

161

101

154

28

22

20 28

27

10

4

4

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,289

773

151

254

455 601

102

179

10

15 73

3

1

3

22 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,016

645

1,571

464

172 166

66

72

45

20 30

6

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 12,852

660

1,295

554

79

598 1,321

161

228

53

14

112 140

5

14

5

2

10 TOTAL 80,709 14,021 874

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

