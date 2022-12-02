POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – These extremely cold temperatures are hitting our homeless population very hard.

This weekend the Aid For Friends Shelter in Pocatello is drawing attention to the needs in our communities.

They are hosting its 16th annual homeless encampment at Caldwell Park. Members of the community will spend the night in cardboard boxes to help draw attention to the problem of homelessness in our home towns.

‘We see the problem is not something that’s going away,” Aid For Friends Shelter manager Tami Moore said. “So it’s very important for the community to understand that, yes, this is in our neighborhood. This is happening. And but also put yourself in their shoes for a minute and just bring in that awareness and so that we could continue to provide the help that is needed here in Pocatello.”

The box city goes up on Saturday. Oeople who are spending the night will also go through a survival training during the day.

For more information on how to get involved or donate to the shelter, contact Aid for Friends at 208-232-01-78.

