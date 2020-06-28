IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 171 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 5,319.

There are 4,790 confirmed cases and 529 probable cases in 38 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents, a health expert said Friday. You can view more about that here.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting six new cases. You can view more information HERE.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Cassia County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 3,898 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes six persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 1,746 cases.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 91.

State officials say two people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 10 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 19 people were between the ages of 70 and 79 and 60 people were 80+.

94.4% of deaths with known race were White. 2.2% of deaths with known race were Asian/Pacific Islander. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.1% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.1% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for one death is pending.

93.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 6.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for one death is pending.

The state said 312 hospitalizations have been reported, and 111 cases have been admitted to the ICU.

The state is no longer updating numbers on Sundays.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 1723

51

10

1 118

1

0

0 23

2

0

0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 517

460

199

32

182

52

132

1 11

91

33

4

27

10

21

0 5

25

4

0

1

1

0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi 77

15

23

13

4

4

2 36

2

11

5

0

1

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin 84

37

13

15

22 12

2

1

2

2 1

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Benewah 186

24

21 1

0

1 1

0

0 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater 81

3

10

1 12

0

1

0 19

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 617

16

60

22

9

88 75

5

22

12

1

10 6

0

2

0

0

0 TOTAL 4,790 529 91

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily, Sundays excluded, based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.