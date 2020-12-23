IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,717 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 132,594.

There are a total of 110,351 confirmed cases and 22,243 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 5,665 vaccine doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 155 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 51,996 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 33,551 cases.

The state said 59 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 5,267, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 958.

There are 6,742 asymptomatic reported cases and 6,421 cases among health care workers.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,313.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

27 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

52 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

177 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

357 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

693 people were 80+

95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.62% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.62% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

89.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 30,562

944

315

178 4,532

286

75

55 320

9

3

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,416

6,189

1,735

334

2,198

823

1,723

42 117

1,516

416

92

270

294

256

14 12

111

15

8

19

17

22

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,743

655

5,048

1,971

188

844

450

53 2,474

195

581

471

36

94

71

9 106

2

11

14

2

12

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,617

2,188

271

410

687

185

169

125 2,448

1,297

212

132

211

61

68

27 53

42

10

4

8

2

2

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 10,519

1,475

235

333

743 1,185

246

263

65

42 104

12

6

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,677

775

1,976

606

246 222

181

114

188

80 42

15

3

6

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 17,133

1,045

1,620

755

154

727 2,429

297

340

94

40

212 1203

17

22

18

3

14 TOTAL 110,351 22,243 1,313

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

