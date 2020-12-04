IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 106,455.
There are a total of 89,739 confirmed cases and 16,716 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 175 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed three deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 42,274 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 27,850 cases.
The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,271, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 791.
There are 5,290 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,304 cases among health care workers.
23 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,014.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 129 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 277 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 542 people were 80+
95.0% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.60% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
88.13% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.87% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|23,486
696
219
117
|3,436
243
51
34
|254
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,253
5,777
1,616
297
2,012
742
1,605
41
|92
1,258
329
70
190
258
177
13
|7
99
14
8
17
10
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,921
571
4,328
1,604
149
736
431
49
|1,973
144
490
368
21
71
64
9
|75
2
8
11
1
10
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,892
1,903
266
376
566
159
118
109
|1,920
1,028
184
117
167
40
41
19
|34
30
10
4
7
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|7,196
923
176
275
518
|773
149
208
14
16
|86
7
4
3
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,257
684
1,698
489
192
|180
106
91
89
29
|37
12
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|14,478
825
1,430
654
97
656
|1,619
220
264
69
20
137
|149
6
15
12
2
12
|TOTAL
|89,739
|16,716
|1,014
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.