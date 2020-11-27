Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district. There are now 9,053 confirmed and probable cases in the district. 7,808 have recovered.

Every county in southeast Idaho is currently listed as “high” transmission risk.

The district has also confirmed another new death associated with the disease. The person was a man in his 70’s from Bannock County.

Symptoms of the disease may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the line at 208 234-5875.

You can find more information about the current status of the disease here.