IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 176 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 24,671.

There are a total of 23,123 confirmed cases and 1,548 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases reports Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new cases on Sunday. There are 81 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi and 3 in Madison. There are 382 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County Thursday.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Jefferson County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 9,157 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 31 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 7,390 cases.

The state said 11 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 999, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 280.

There are 1,622 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,451 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 275.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 7 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 29 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 53 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 142 people were 80+.

95.2% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 death is pending.

88.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 8406

203

55

38 543

9

4

10 81

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 561

1282

422

50

471

146

446

1 15

130

52

6

47

16

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1021

84

143

191

9

83

25

9 221

13

33

31

0

12

1

0 4

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 387

263

30

56

43

22

11 38

15

1

3

8

0

3 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1780

176

35

64

100 11

5

0

0

0 16

0

0

0

2 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 144

31

91

15

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 5515

161

351

241

18

193 257

18

33

22

1

12 48

1

2

3

0

3 TOTAL 23,123 1,548 237

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

