SWAN VALLEY, Idaho(KIFI) – A barn raising of sorts going up in Swan Valley in a beautiful setting along Rainey Creek. This will be barn home number two with them sitting side by side for Michael Newman. Both homes are from Ohio barns Don found while doing military work for many years in Ohio. He always thought about his land in Idaho. Wouldn’t those Barns look good here?

“What do I really want to build here? I wanted a one off, a one of a kind and tie to my Ohio experience back to Idaho. That is how I found these beautiful barns and how it all came together,” said Michael J Newman, who is building the second barn home.

It is specialized work. Some done by hand to bring the barn back to life. That is where the Antique Barn Company experts come in. They had the right barn.

“It’s a very early Ohio barn. I believe it was built about 1795 shortly after the American Revolutionary War. People were allowed to migrate west to Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and one other state and the land that they claimed were called square deals. It was in the deed where the barn was from and because of the age of the wood you can tell it was all first growth, old growth. It’s a very early Ohio barn which is pretty special…1795,” said Donald Polaski with the Antique Barn Company.

Construction of the barn portion of the home will continue for the next week. Michael Newman says it will fit right in here in the Sawn Valley

“The difference between the old hand hewn vs the sawn timbers it just turned out to be very beautiful hardwood. A nice thing to use for a barn/home conversion. It’s very rustic and really fit in here with the Swan Valley historic area here.”

The post 1795 Ohio barn has a new home in Swan Valley appeared first on Local News 8.