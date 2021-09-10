POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Lookout Credit Union representatives presented Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 high school administration and athletic directors with a $22,500 donation on Thursday.

The donation funds were proceeds from the long-running John McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by Lookout Credit Union. Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia was the presenting sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. The donation was divided equally among Pocatello, Highland and Century high schools, and is used for athletics and extracurricular activities for students who may not be able to participate due to lack of funds. The tournament, held at Highland Golf Course, sold out team registrations in record time and surpassed the expected number of prizes and sponsors this year.

“We are deeply grateful for our sponsors and golfers, in the midst of this year’s challenges, helped make this the most successful John McCarthy Memorial golf tournament ever,” Lookout Credit Union Vice President of Marketing BJ Fillingame said.

John McCarthy was a beloved teacher, coach and administrator who devoted 33 years to PCSD 25. Prior to his death in 2003, he spent many years as a strong supporter of athletics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. Lookout Credit Union is proud to keep his legacy alive and is honored to make the donation in his memory every year.

