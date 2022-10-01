IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A small section of 17th Street will be closed on Sunday for repairs.

Traffic will be detoured, and motorists should plan alternate routes.

Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street, between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. The work is being done on a Sunday, and within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.

Electronic message boards have been placed near the intersection to give motorists advanced warning of the road closure. Click HERE or go to www.idahofalls.gov to sign-up for construction notices and other information from the City of Idaho Falls.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

