IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 124,019.
There are a total of 103,740 confirmed cases and 20,279 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new deaths and 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 6 new deaths and 196 new cases Tuesday. There are 135 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 6 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 24 in Madison and 9 in Teton. You can view more HERE. There are a total of 877 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 48,070 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,730 cases.
The state said 81 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,908, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 895.
There are 6,296 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,995 cases among health care workers.
20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,214.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 24 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 46 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 158 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 337 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 641 people were 80+
95.32% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.67% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.67% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.51% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
89.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|28,118
849
273
158
|4,066
262
73
52
|291
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,379
6,065
1,706
323
2,150
804
1,678
42
|115
1,416
399
89
227
281
220
14
|10
107
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,282
632
4,903
1,877
178
824
446
53
|2,337
183
555
455
33
95
71
9
|95
2
10
13
2
12
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,393
2,116
270
401
638
175
166
121
|2,296
1,204
202
127
203
58
64
26
|45
34
11
4
8
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|9,345
1,247
210
302
644
|1,007
197
234
35
30
|102
11
5
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,543
740
1,893
589
240
|200
148
110
168
65
|41
15
3
4
5
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|16,374
1,003
1,565
735
123
702
|2,137
281
317
85
32
183
|184
12
20
18
3
14
|TOTAL
|103,740
|20,279
|1,214
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.