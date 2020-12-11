IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 118,028.
There are a total of 98,885 confirmed cases and 19,143 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 117 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 184 new cases Thursday. There are 86 new cases in Bonneville, 4 Custer, 8 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 64 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 1,212 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 45,303 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 30,426 cases.
The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,671, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 862.
There are 5,913 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,715 cases among health care workers.
33 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,136.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 42 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 146 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 315 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 602 people were 80+
95.17% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.61% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
89.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|26,308
795
245
141
|3,897
254
69
49
|273
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,338
5,979
1,682
317
2,098
786
1,650
42
|108
1,368
379
83
211
275
208
14
|9
104
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|8,896
609
4,782
1,825
171
805
439
52
|2,228
169
546
432
30
83
66
9
|88
2
10
11
1
11
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,232
2,022
269
389
608
168
141
114
|2,179
1,137
197
124
199
52
66
26
|240
31
11
4
7
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|8,685
1,131
200
294
603
|941
183
222
29
27
|99
9
5
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,434
726
1,827
569
232
|191
143
101
156
54
|40
14
3
3
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|15,665
928
1,518
709
102
683
|1,904
262
286
81
24
151
|170
9
18
16
3
14
|TOTAL
|98,885
|19,143
|1,136
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.