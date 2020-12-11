IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 118,028.

There are a total of 98,885 confirmed cases and 19,143 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 117 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 184 new cases Thursday. There are 86 new cases in Bonneville, 4 Custer, 8 in Fremont, 20 in Jefferson, 64 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 1,212 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 45,303 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 30,426 cases.

The state said 66 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,671, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 862.

There are 5,913 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,715 cases among health care workers.

33 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,136.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

42 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

146 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

315 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

602 people were 80+

95.17% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.71% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.61% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

89.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 26,308

795

245

141 3,897

254

69

49 273

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,338

5,979

1,682

317

2,098

786

1,650

42 108

1,368

379

83

211

275

208

14 9

104

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 8,896

609

4,782

1,825

171

805

439

52 2,228

169

546

432

30

83

66

9 88

2

10

11

1

11

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,232

2,022

269

389

608

168

141

114 2,179

1,137

197

124

199

52

66

26 240

31

11

4

7

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 8,685

1,131

200

294

603 941

183

222

29

27 99

9

5

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,434

726

1,827

569

232 191

143

101

156

54 40

14

3

3

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 15,665

928

1,518

709

102

683 1,904

262

286

81

24

151 170

9

18

16

3

14 TOTAL 98,885 19,143 1,136

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.