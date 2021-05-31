POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association are commemorating Memorial Day this year with the 18th Annual Idaho Thunder Run.

The ride begins at Century High School and go through Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, and finish at the Field of Heroes at Century High School.

The POW*MIA Awareness Association is dedicated to the financial support & public awareness of the Prisoners of War and Missing In Action (POW*MIA) issue, the National League of POW/MIA Families, the Veterans Home in Pocatello, ID and charities in the local communities.

The Idaho Thunder Run includes a trip around the exterior of the Idaho State Veterans Home, as it has every year, to salute the Heroes on the Hill in Pocatello. The POW*MIA Awareness Association are also encouraging physical distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For those who do not wish to attend the public gathering this year, they are accepting donations online at POWMIARodeo.org/donate.

