19-year-old dies during LDS Church mission in Mexico

GoFundMe Elder Andrew Carr passed away suddenly while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says a 19-year-old Texas man serving a mission in Mexico City died Saturday morning.



Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said Sunday Andrew Carr of Fort Worth, Texas, died of asphyxiation from what seemed to be a faulty water heater in his apartment that left him unable to breathe.



His roommate was unharmed. Woodruff said Carr had left for a proselyting mission in Mexico City in October 2018.



Carr’s family says in a statement they are deeply saddened by the loss and seeking comfort in their religion as they grieve his death.

You can donate to help his family cover funeral and related expenses HERE.