IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 186,183.
There are a total of 149,366 confirmed cases and 36,817 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
The state said 585,090 people have received the vaccine, and 997,994 total doses have been administered. 444,371 people are fully vaccinated.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 16 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and another death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 24 new cases Friday. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 213 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville and Jefferson are in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 105,732 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 46,529 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,033 and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,368.
There are 11,423 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,402 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,031.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 85 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 280 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 583 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,032 people were 80+
94.60% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.45% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.03% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
90.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|42,538
1,516
653
241
|8,540
436
180
104
|457
14
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,118
7,229
2,001
379
2,479
927
1,926
54
|236
2,125
576
120
448
371
400
17
|18
126
23
11
26
24
32
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,614
1,190
7,027
2,941
240
1,117
522
58
|4,085
517
890
807
56
146
116
11
|168
4
25
24
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,109
2,807
351
469
930
277
239
170
|3,456
2,000
328
193
257
101
112
38
|106
73
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|15,579
2,610
450
541
1,018
|2,024
595
409
125
61
|207
39
10
9
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,237
875
2,907
769
286
|320
314
159
270
103
|54
18
10
13
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|22,054
1,380
1,982
918
255
869
|4,186
370
527
136
79
344
|292
38
36
28
4
21
|TOTAL
|149,366
|36,817
|2,031
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==
‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]
+ ‘px’;}}});})();
The post 190 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.