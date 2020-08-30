IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,867.

There are a total of 29,556 confirmed cases and 2,311 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only releases updates Monday through Friday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new cases on Sunday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are 370 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Fremont County, Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Payette County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 14,712 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,190 cases.

The state said 4 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,369, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 375.

There are 2,347 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,047 cases among health care workers.

One new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 359.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

12 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

43 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

207 people were 80+

96.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,372

232

78

49 737

47

6

12 125

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 587

1506

532

58

529

196

517

3 18

167

65

9

52

31

36

1 6

34

6

0

4

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1793

129

239

342

30

115

70

21 337

21

42

50

3

15

19

4 10

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 620

447

40

124

51

37

18

19 46

23

3

7

8

0

3

0 2

5

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2152

206

43

110

194 18

7

0

0

2 29

0

1

1

15 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 262

40

223

20

9 22

0

10

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6805

188

581

275

24

253 400

22

82

28

1

18 76

2

4

5

0

4 TOTAL 29,556 2,311 359

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

