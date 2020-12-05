IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 108,366.

There are a total of 91,243 confirmed cases and 17,123 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 185 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed two deaths due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 262 new cases Friday. There are 143 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 14 in Fremont, 36 in Jefferson, 60 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 1,059 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed another death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 42,671 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 28,243 cases.

The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,342, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 805.

There are 5,399 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,388 cases among health care workers.

18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,032.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

132 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

281 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

553 people were 80+

95.08% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.77% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

89.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 23,919

714

224

119 3,491

249

53

35 264

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,278

5,815

1,631

300

2,032

751

1,617

41 96

1,277

348

70

198

261

181

13 7

99

14

8

17

10

18

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 8,174

583

4,444

1,681

150

758

435

54 2,048

152

501

380

23

72

66

9 75

2

8

11

1

10

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,953

1,929

267

378

578

162

122

112 1,955

1,050

187

118

177

43

42

20 36

30

10

4

7

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 7,409

976

177

278

525 831

152

210

14

17 86

8

4

3

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,300

690

1,729

503

203 181

109

91

89

36 37

12

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 14,695

851

1,457

664

99

663 1,680

226

271

70

20

138 153

6

15

13

2

12 TOTAL 91,243 17,123 1,032

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.