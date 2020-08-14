Local News

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bear Creek Fire, burning on Lemhi Pass, about 29 miles east of Salmon, was estimated at 4,200 acres Friday morning.

The Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest says a Norther Rockies Type 2 fire team took command of the fire Thursday. Eight helicopters, two fixed-wing water scooping airplanes, four ground crews, and five engines using 193 firefighters, altogether, are fighting the fire.

The northern flank of the fire was the most active and fire burned out a pocket of heavy fuel overnight in the South Fork of Everson Creek.

Crews are working to improve existing fire line on the east side of the fire, where a possible burn out is being considered to remove residual, unburned fuels. Air operations will relocate closer to the actual fire.

The fire is burning in heavy timber fuels that are continuing to dry out, due to low relative humidity. The area has poor access and there is a lack of water in the immediate area.