POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The latest announcement in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre summer concert series is sure to rock some socks off.

The Sweet (also known as ‘Sweet’), known for rock hits like Ballroom Blitz, Fox on the Run, Teenage Rampage and others, will perform on June 13. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

‘Fox on the Run’ came back to the charts after it was featured on Guardians of the Galaxy, climbing all the way to the top spot on iTunes’ Top 40 U.S. Rock Songs chart in 2016.

“It’ll be an all-ages concert that I think people will really love. Especially those that have been reacquainted through the songs on Guardians of the Galaxy,” said Guy Patterson, the event coordinator.

“I think it’ll be so fun for people to come and see the talent on that soundtrack even though they maybe didn’t know who they were or maybe they weren’t even alive when that hit first came out,” Patterson said.

The ‘premier’ Chicago tribute band, Transit Authority, will open for Sweet.

Patterson said he’s still trying to get more performances scheduled for the summer. Ticket sales for the other upcoming concerts, King and Country, Hairball and Megadeath, are going well, according to Patterson.

“That’s very encouraging for our partners,” Patterson said. “This is a proving year for us. The more support we get from the community in purchasing tickets…it’s just going to open more and more doors to entertainment that we never thought we had.”