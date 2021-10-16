IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Sunday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., the 1st Street/Lomax Street Junction will be closed to westbound traffic.

Detours will be in place.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at 1st Street and NW Bonneville Drive north to Garfield Street and then to the west to N. Freeman Avenue where motorists can turn south to get back to Lomax Street. One eastbound lane on 1st Street will remain open.

The detour is necessary for construction activities on that section of road and is being done on a Sunday to minimize the impact to the traveling public and property owners in that area.

Knife River was contracted by the City of Idaho Falls to install a new waterline and reconstruct 1st Street between Yellowstone and the 1st Street/Lomax Junction.

