IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Sunday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1st Street from Yellowstone to Lee will be detoured due to work on the water line there.

Traffic will need to proceed north on Yellowstone, past 1st Street to Gladstone Street and then South on Lee Street in order to access businesses between Yellowstone and Holmes.

Knife River Construction will be working on the project.

