BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two individuals Wednesday after homeowners found them taking vehicle parts from their property.

Deputies were called to a residence on 65th E. near 129th N. at approximately 2:45 p.m. when the reporting party located a man and woman on the property in a pickup truck. Deputies arrived in the area and were able to stop the woman about a mile from the scene after she had left in the pickup. The man was seen running through the fields and continued to flee on foot after seeing deputies who apprehended him moments later.

Deputies identified the pair as 39-year-old Christopher Williams and 39-year-old Alana Faus from Idaho Falls and believed to be involved in a reported theft from Tuesday at the same residence. The victims contacted dispatch when the vehicle returned and were able to provide their direction of travel to responding deputies and assist in apprehending them.

Faus had admitted to deputies she and Williams returned to the property that day to finish cutting Catalytic Converters off vehicles on the property but fled when they were discovered by the homeowners. A search of the vehicle after a K9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs produced multiple items of drug paraphernalia, just more than two grams of marijuana and THC wax and just more than four grams of methamphetamine. Faus admitted to deputies bags and containers with the illegal substances and paraphernalia in them belonged to her.

Both Williams and Faus were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges of malicious injury to property.

In addition, Williams was booked on an outstanding warrant from the Idaho Falls Police Department for failure to appear.

Faus was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

