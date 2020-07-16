IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police Officers were patrolling in the area of Yellowstone Highway and Broadway Avenue when they observed a vehicle with the rear license plate obstructed Monday shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and his passenger.

The driver provided his driver’s license and was identified as Javier Corral, a 20-year-old resident of Rigby. The passenger identified himself verbally as Luis Hernandez and stated he had an Idaho issued ID, but he didn’t have it with him.

Officers and dispatchers conducted a search to verify the passenger’s identity but were unable to do so causing the officers to believe he had reason to be dishonest.

Officers detained Corral and the passenger at that time and asked them each to exit the vehicle.

One officer spoke with the passenger and asked if he had any guns or knives on his person. The passenger stated he had a handgun on his waistband and consented to a search. The officer removed the gun from the man’s waistband and placed it on the vehicle.

The officer informed the passenger he had been unable to confirm his identity as “Luis,” and the officer believed he may be lying. The man eventually admitted his name was actually Jorge Venegas, and he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

At the same time, the other Idaho Falls Police officer asked the driver, Corral, for consent to search the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a baggie of methamphetamine weighing 13.3 grams under the center console, a scale, a safe underneath the driver’s seat and a larger safe in the trunk of the vehicle.

IFPD Officers requested a Bonneville County K9 Officer and his partner respond to their location to assist.

The Narcotics trained K9 conducted a free air sniff of the two safes and indicated the presence of narcotics inside the safes.

Officers opened the two safes, and in the smaller safe, officers found another baggie of methamphetamine weighing 10.20 grams, a loose oxycodone pill, drug pipes, a second small scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Inside the larger safe, officers found two zip lock bags of marijuana weighing 3.446 ounces and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers spoke with both men and Venegas admitted the methamphetamine under the center console was his. The other items were determined to belong to Corral.

Jorge Venegas, a 20-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, providing false information to a police officer and the misdemeanor warrant and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Corral was arrested felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance – oxycodone, felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver – marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.