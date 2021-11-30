BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A car without its lights on led to a drug trafficking bust.

An Idaho State Police trooper observed a Nissan sedan traveling east on US 20 in Bonneville County with no lights on Sunday around 5:12 p.m.

The trooper stopped the vehicle, and in speaking with the driver and his passenger, noted the presence of drug paraphernalia and other evidence of drug use.

In a search of the vehicle, investigating troopers found the driver and passenger to be in possession of more than 1.25 pounds of a crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

Troopers also located more than 8 ounces of marijuana including evidence the marijuana was intended for sale.

Troopers arrested the driver and passenger. They were booked into the Bonneville County jail on the following charges.

66-year-old Andy Lopez, Jr of Teton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

52-year-old Michael Venezia of Roseville, CA was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

