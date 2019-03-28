2 California officers shot after confronting man with sword

Two police officers and a suspect were shot Wednesday after law enforcement responded to reports of a man with a sword entering the Church of Scientology in Inglewood, California, authorities said.

The suspect was shot in the head and was not expected to survive, said Lt. Neal Cochran of the Inglewood Police Department.

A shootout erupted Wednesday afternoon after officers approached the man, who was wearing a hooded sweat shirt and wielding the sword, Cochran said.

One officer was struck in a hand and the other was hit in an arm, officials said. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital in grave condition.

Officials didn’t say who fired first or whether a gun was recovered from the suspect.

Inglewood is a city of about 100,000 residents in Los Angeles County.