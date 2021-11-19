POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred eastbound I-86 near milepost 51, west of Pocatello on Thursday at approximately 8:27 p.m.

According to police, a 53-year-old male from Pocatello, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on I-86 was fleeing from a Fort Hall Fish and Game Officer. The male attempted to drive through the median. The vehicle rolled, then came to rest in the westbound left lane.

Neither the male, nor a 25-year-old female passenger were wearing seatbelts, and they were both ejected from the vehicle and transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The westbound left lane of I-86 was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

