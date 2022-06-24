IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) will host two events on Saturday, June 25.

SummerBrew will be held at The Broadway Plaza from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Broadway Plaza is located on Memorial Drive between the Smokin’ Fins, Rib & Chop House, and Lucy’s Pizzeria. Downtowners and patrons alike are invited to enjoy local craft, domestic and malt brews. Sodas and water will be sold as well. Commemorative glasses will be available for sale. All ages are welcome. Live music will performed by Crush and Cold Dark Whiskey. All proceeds benefit Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.

“The SummerBrew showcases the local award-winning breweries we have her in our region along with domestic beers and wine,” IFDDC executive director Catherine Smith said. “This event isn’t just fun for our patrons who enjoy these beverages, but we are hopeful folks who don’t regularly visit downtown Idaho Falls will enjoy themselves in our special part of Idaho Falls and explore downtown Idaho Falls. The restaurants, bars, and merchants downtown offer something unique – it also gives everyone a greater appreciation for our local cuisine and entrepreneurship right here in our own downtown to buy local.”

Tying into the shopping local focus of IFDDC’s work, the second event hosted will be, Shop the Sidewalk from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. A concentrated effort by the local merchants to share the undeniable charming atmosphere of downtown Idaho Falls with shoppers. Sidewalk sales and special promotions will be held during the event. A contest drawing will be offered for a $100 downtown gift certificate. Entry to the contest is simple. Each participating location will offer a card with participating merchants to visit. Upon visiting three merchants, shoppers can return their cards to The Handmade Idaho Shop on Park Avenue. A winner will be drawn and notified on the following Monday. Shop the Sidewalk will take place two additional dates this summer. Future dates are July 16 and August 20.

The post 2 events this weekend in downtown Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.