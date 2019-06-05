At least 12 firefighters were injured — two critically— after a fireworks explosion south of Roswell, N.M., state police reported.

KOAT reported that the two firefighters who were critically injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The other 10 injured firefighters were treated at the scene.

The explosion occurred around noon Wednesday in a fireworks storage area on the west side of the Roswell International Air Center.

As KRQE reported, firefighters were packing fireworks for the Fourth of July when the explosion occurred.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion. Authorities said it took about 20 minutes to get the resulting fire under control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.