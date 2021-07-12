KIFI/David Barrington Two separate fires start along US 20 east of the Holmes exit.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two separate brush fires started along near US 20 Monday afternoon.

The fires were near the Holmes exit by Bish’s RV and KJ’s Truck Stop. They spread quickly in the dry grass and brush.

It is unknown right now how they started.

Traffic on the highway was slow because of the fire trucks and other personnel fighting the fire.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m.

