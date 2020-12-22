Idaho

Traffic separate accidents has caused blockage on two Idaho highways.

A crash on U.S. Highway 26, eight miles east of Ririe, has blocked the road until crews can clean up it up. The crash was caused by icy and snowy conditions.

A jackknifed semi truck on U.S. Highway 93, between Challis and Salmon, has closed the road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crashes.

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia is closed due to blowing and drifting snow.

Southern Idaho is currently under a wind advisory. Winds are reported between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Drivers are urged to drive with caution and be prepared for winter conditions.