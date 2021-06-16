IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 2:45 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 118, in Idaho Falls Wednesday around 10:36 a.m.

According to ISP, John Ahern, 49, of Sheridan, Montana was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup pulling a utility trailer when Ahern failed to slow for traffic in the area and struck the rear of at 2016 Ford Fiesta being driven by Kendra Nordes, 46, of Riverbank, California. The Ford was then pushed into the rear of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat; driven by Patricia Ferguson, 75, of St. George, Utah. The Volkswagen was then pushed into the rear of a 2020 Toyota Camry; driven by Lynnette Vessels, 55, of Orem, Utah.

A ground ambulance transported Nordes and her passenger, Monica Cook, 53, of Grover Beach, California, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Idaho State Police were assisted on scene by Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Transportation Department.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m. Idaho State Police reports all lanes are open.

ORIGINAL: Idaho State Police are investigating a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 118.

Both lanes of travel are blocked.

ITD says to look out for a crash.

