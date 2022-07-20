VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday at approximately 7:37 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash at the intersection of SH33 and Sagebrush Drive in Victor.

A 38-year-old male from Harrah, Washington was driving eastbound SH33 in a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a utility trailer. A vehicle in front of the Dodge stopped to make a left turn onto Sagebrush Drive. The Dodge swerved into the oncoming lane of travel to avoid a collision with the stopped vehicle. A 2006 Chevrolet Uplander was driving westbound on SH33, and the driver of the Chevrolet was a 46-year-old male from Ucon and the passenger was a 53-year-old female from Roberts.

The Dodge struck the side of the Chevrolet, and the Chevrolet rolled, coming to a stop off the right shoulder of SH33. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The Dodge came to rest in the westbound lane of travel. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt. Neither of the occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing seatbelts. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.

SH33 was blocked for approximately three hours. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

