INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 61, north of Inkom Monday around 11:25 a.m.
According to ISP, Craig Broadbent, 43, of Rexburg, was driving northbound in a 2000 Ford Expedition pulling a 1985 camp trailer when Broadbent lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder.
A ground ambulance transported Broadbent’s passenger Carolyn Broadbent, 42, of Rexburg, and a juvenile passenger to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The right lane of northbound I-15 was blocked for approximately two hours. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
