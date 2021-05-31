INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 61, north of Inkom Monday around 11:25 a.m.

According to ISP, Craig Broadbent, 43, of Rexburg, was driving northbound in a 2000 Ford Expedition pulling a 1985 camp trailer when Broadbent lost control of the vehicle and went off the right shoulder.

A ground ambulance transported Broadbent’s passenger Carolyn Broadbent, 42, of Rexburg, and a juvenile passenger to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The right lane of northbound I-15 was blocked for approximately two hours. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post 2 hospitalized after crash near Inkom appeared first on Local News 8.