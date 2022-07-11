JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County.

According to police, a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, CO was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound on U.S. 20. She drove off the road, overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled through the median, coming to rest in the westbound lanes.

A 48-year-old female from Elmira, OR was driving a 2018 Nissan Armada westbound and struck the Honda Civic.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The westbound right lane was blocked for approximately an hour and a half.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Idaho Falls Ambulance, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

