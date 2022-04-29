POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69, in Bannock County, that occurred on Friday at 9:53 a.m.

A 73-year-old female, of El Cerrito, California, was northbound on I-15 in a 2005 Infiniti QX56 hauling a camper trailer when the trailer fishtailed and caused the driver to lose control. The vehicle and camper went off the right side of the road, rolled and came to rest off the right shoulder.

Police said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

A ground ambulance transported both the driver and passenger, a 78-year-old male, of El Cerrito, California, to a local hospital.

One lane was blocked for approximately four hours while crews recovered the vehicle. One lane is still blocked while the wrecker continues to remove the camper trailer.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post 2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.