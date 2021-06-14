AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two individuals were hospitalized Sunday after a crash on Interstate 86.

Idaho State Police reports the injury crash occurred westbound on I-86 at mile marker 29.8, west of American Falls around 3:17 p.m.

According to ISP, 35-year-old Brice R. Hamann of Burley was driving westbound on I86 in a 1999 Ford F250 where he drove off the road. The vehicle overturned coming to rest on its top in the median. Hamann’s passenger, 46-year-old Miriah D. Dominguez of Burley, was ejected from the vehicle.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A ground ambulance transported Hamann and Dominguez to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

ISP said neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The post 2 hospitalized after crash on I-86 near American Falls appeared first on Local News 8.