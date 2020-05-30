Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police report two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle injury crash on US 26, at milepost 357, east of Ririe Friday around 9:52 p.m.

ISP reports Olivia Lopez, 26, of Menan, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord westbound on US 26, and Zachary Jensen, 28, and passenger Scott Jensen, 56, both of West Jordan, Utah, were driving eastbound on US 26 in a 2007 Toyota Sequoia.

Lopez crossed the center line, struck Jensen, who drove off the road and rolled the vehicle.

A ground ambulance transported Olivia Lopez and Scott Jensen to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The westbound lane and the eastbound passing lane were blocked for approximately three hours.