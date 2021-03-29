IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on Yellowstone Highway just north of W 65th S, near Idaho Falls Monday around 12:45 p.m.

According to ISP, Richard Smith, 49, of Idaho Falls, was pulling out of a driveway adjacent to Yellowstone Highway in a 2008 Ford Fusion. Jessica Cline, 37, of Shelley, was driving southbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. Smith failed to yield when entering a highway and the Ford was struck by the Chevrolet.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts. Smith and his passenger, Angela Keller, 39, of Shelley, were transported via ground ambulance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

The lanes were blocked for approximately 40 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash is under investigation.

