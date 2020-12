IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two people have been hospitalized after a crash near the intersection of US 20 and the Lindsay Boulevard overpass.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said the crash involved a semi-trailer truck and a truck.

It happened at around 1:11 p.m. Two people were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Idaho State Police are investigating.

