IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Idaho Falls City Council members have been appointed to two statewide councils that give representation for Eastern Idaho in important policy areas.

Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman received an appointment from the Idaho Transportation Department Board to the state Public Transportation Advisory Council (PTAC). Ziel-Dingman will serve alongside five others from across the state to advise the department on issues and policies regarding public transportation in Idaho. PTAC plans activities, identifies transportation needs and promotes coordinated transportation systems across Idaho.

“I’m excited to serve on the Transportation Advisory Council,” Ziel-Dingman said. “One of my goals is to ensure the Idaho Transportation Department understands rural transportation issues that impact not only Idaho Falls but all communities in our region. I will connect with other transit services that have their own unique challenges in eastern Idaho counties.”

During the past year, Ziel-Dingman has championed public transit and served a key role in establishing and pioneering the micro-transit system in Idaho Falls, known as Greater Idaho Falls Transit or GIFT. Since the launch of GIFT in May, the pilot project has seen wide success, with over 24,600 rides in Idaho Falls.

Governor Brad Little appointed City Council member John Radford to the Idaho Economic Advisory Council (EAC). The EAC advises the Governor and the Idaho Department of Commerce on goals and objectives to promote economic development in the state. The council gives recommendations on applications for the Tax Reimbursement Incentive, the Community Development Block Grant and Rural Community Investment Fund funding.

“Having the opportunity to serve even more people across the state is a great honor,” Radford said. “I’m confident that my career experience and time on the City Council will benefit everyone in our region and provide valued representation at the state level.”

Radford has had a successful career of 20 years as a general manager for Fortune 500 Company, Barnes and Noble, and now works for top-tier research software development firm, Accendero Software. Radford serves on the Policy Makers Council for the American Public Power Association and is an adjunct professor of Political Science at BYU Idaho.

“It is wonderful for Idaho Falls and all other communities in Eastern Idaho to have representation on these statewide councils by Council President Ziel-Dingman and Councilmember Radford,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “These two have demonstrated their dedication and expertise in their time on the Idaho Falls City Council. Each is nearing the end of a second full term on our Council. I have confidence their participation, recommendations and input will benefit all of Idaho.”

Radford and Ziel-Dingman will serve three-year terms on their respective councils.

