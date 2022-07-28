IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -The American Legion’s Girls Nation gives 100 high school students the opportunity to take part in the inner workings of the government, and this year, both representatives for Idaho come from Idaho Falls.

High school seniors Stephanie VanAusdeln from Idaho Falls High and Emma Grow from Skyline High were chosen from their peers to represent the State.

For VanAusdeln, it’s an opportunity to show the nation that Idaho isn’t just about potatoes.

“They don’t know that we’re one of the best states for nursing. They don’t know that we’re more than just farm fields,” VanAusdeln said. “We have some of the greatest national parks like Yellowstone. Lots of hiking and just a lot of great opportunities over here. I want to go to Girls Nation and take advantage of this to show that we’re way more than just what people see straight on.”

The young women spend a week in the nation’s capital debating mock legislation of their choosing within Senate chambers. The Idaho representatives bill focuses on voters’ access to information.

“This bill is essentially us trying to lessen the burden on the voter by having all of the information about where to vote, who(which office) we’re voting for, and the candidates available all in one website and one place. So it’s accessible and easy to be able to find that information,” Grow said.

Mock legislation from the event can even be written into actual laws.

“We’ve seen past legislation even in girl state levels be introduced to legit, actual legislation. So it depends on whose eye it catches and what Senator is interested in that,” Grow said.

Beyond mock government, representatives served the veterans who made the conference possible, toured our nation’s capital, and rub shoulders with real Senators and Congressmen. For the participants, it’s a big step towards a career in government.

“I’m hoping will be a big stepping stone to make those connections so that when I do go through law school and go into lobbying, I’m ready to just go, go, go and push things through,” VanAusdeln said.

