BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Moscow and Nampa have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2021, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Thursday.

“Congratulations to Jaston B. McClure of Moscow High School and Katherine E. Hebdon of Skyview High, who have been selected among 161 high school seniors nationwide for the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “I’m proud to have these outstanding young Idahoans representing their schools, their communities and our state on the national stage.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects high school seniors each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers and other partner recognition organizations.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, one young man and one young woman are chosen as scholars from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for its outstanding achievement this summer. A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available HERE.

