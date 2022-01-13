BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Idaho lawmakers are staying at home this week for the legislative session.

KBOI News reports Representative John Gannon and State Senator Janie Ward-Engelking have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Idaho House and Senate said the Democrats from Boise were both wearing masks this week.

They left the capitol when they learned of their positive test results.

Those in close contact have been notified and will also be tested.

