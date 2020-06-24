Local News

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue crews rescued two injured dirt bikers Tuesday in two separate incidents.

Around 6 p.m., crews responded to a 911 call by a man who was riding his dirt bike near Red Ridge in the Palisades area. He was tired and stuck and unable to make his way out.

While search and rescue crews were on the way, they received another call for a separate dirt bike rider in the Heise/Burns Creek area who had wrecked on his bike and was losing consciousness.

Crews split the teams and run successful searches for both bikers.

A ground team located the first man and helped him recover his bike and hike back out.

Air Idaho flew the second man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with some significant injuries.