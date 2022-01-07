KIFI

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Icy conditions on Interstate 15 were responsible for a multi-car pile-up Friday morning.

Idaho State Police say the accident happened about 5 a.m. when a Bush Light truck slid off the southbound side of the interstate and into the median in the Portneuf gap area.

A semi-truck then hit the ice and jack-knifed and was blocking both lanes.

A truck stopped for the accident, but a GMC Envoy couldn’t stop and hit the truck and then hit the semi.

Shortly after that, a minivan couldn’t stop and hit the semi-trailer as well.

Two people in the minivan were taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police diverted traffic off I-15 through Inkom for close to five hours while they tried to clean up the accident.

They remind drivers to slow down and do not use cruise control when there are icy conditions on the roads

