JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Clerk’s Office is inviting the public to a meeting next week where two map options for redistricting Teton County will be presented, following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Teton County Commissioners Chambers located in the Teton County Administration Building at 200 South Willow Street in Jackson.

The meeting will also be streamed live via Zoom using the passcode 307 and the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83539896197?pwd=MlRWT0lJVHZqbTdqQmV6K1NxVkRKdz09.

Teton County Clerk Maureen Murphy and Wyoming Representatives Mike Yin and Jim Roscoe, who sit on the Wyoming Legislative Joint Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee, will present and discuss two map options that will go to the Joint Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee of the whole for review and analysis. The Joint Committee will meet prior the Wyoming 2022 Budget Session, which convenes on Monday, February 14, 2022, to finalize their recommendations to the legislature.

The Joint Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee grouped Wyoming’s 23 counties into 10 regions. Teton County is grouped with Lincoln, Sublette, and Uinta counties, representing Region 10.

Redistricting is the process by which new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn based on results of the U.S. Census, which is conducted every 10 years. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Wyoming’s population grew from 563,626 in 2010 to 576,851. Teton County’s population increased by 9.6% from 21,294 to 23,331.

You can review the map options before to Monday’s meeting. To view map option 1, click HERE, and to view map option 2, click HERE.

For more information on the redistricting process, click HERE.

