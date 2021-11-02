IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police detectives served two arrest warrants Tuesday morning.

The warrants were served on Jose Nery and Cooper Allison for their involvement in the shooting incident and physical altercation that occurred on Sept. 11, 2021, outside Hurricane’s bar.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 11, Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Hurricane’s Bar. During the response to this report, an officer involved shooting occurred. The East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce responded to investigate the officer involved shooting, and the results of that investigation are currently under review by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. This follows the standard procedure for all officer involved shootings/critical incidents in our region.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has been conducting an investigation into criminal events that transpired prior to police arrival on scene.

Through that investigation, Idaho Falls Police detectives learned Levi Bautista and Juan Gonzalez were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the bar, along with multiple other males who were with Gonzalez at the time.

During the course of this argument, Bautista and Gonzalez exchanged gunfire. Gonzalez was then involved in a physical altercation with a victim who sustained a broken jaw.

Juan M Gonzalez, a 29-year-old, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (reference the shooting) and felony aggravated battery (reference the physical altercation).

The department then released photos of another person involved in the incident to solicit public assistance in identifying that man. That man was identified through investigative efforts as Jose Nery.

On Tuesday morning, Idaho Falls Police detectives located 24-year-old Jose Nery of Rexburg in Idaho Falls and took him into custody.

Nery was arrested on a warrant for felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm all stemming from the incident on Sept. 11.

21-year-old Idaho Falls resident Cooper Allison was also arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant for accessory to aggravated battery in connection to the same incident.

Allison and Nery were both booked into the Bonneville County Jail

