POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police report two more bodies have been identified from Downard Funeral Home.

The subjects 3 and 6 were identified with the help of family members.



Officers are still working to determine the identity of Subject 11. A description of Subject 11 is included below:

Subject 11

Adult female approximately 60s to 70s at the time of her passing. The female was bald and had a curly dark grey wig. She had pink acrylic or press-on fingernails and was wearing a long pink pajama shirt with a screen print of a bear holding a coffee cup, wearing pink bunny slippers that had “I’m a BEAR in the morning” printed on the front. She had a medical port on her chest that was purple. The female may have been in hospice care at the time of her passing. It is estimated that she had been at the facility for approximately 2 weeks before 9/3/2021.



If you believe Subject 11 is one of your loved ones, or if you are a hospice care worker that has information about the subject, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121 or the Bannock County Coroner’s Office at 208-236-7377.



Officers are continuing to contact individuals who filed a report online or by phone. They thank everyone for their patience as officers work through the tips and information they’ve received from the public. At this time, 163 reports have been filed online and 383 have been taken by phone.

