BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in southeast Idaho, one in Bannock County and one in Bingham County.

This bringing the total number of cases to six in southeast Idaho (four in Bannock County and two in Bingham County).

Details on the new case are listed below.

The Bannock County patient is a male in his 30s. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be travel-related. Contact tracing is ongoing.

The Bingham County patient is a female in her 40s. She is hospitalized at this time, and SIPH does not know if this case is travel related. The investigation is ongoing.

This brings the total in Idaho to 478.

In the United States, there have been 140,904 cases and 2,405 deaths as of March 30, 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Epidemiologists at SIPH are working to investigate possible contacts of cases. All household members of the confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms.

SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Home Order at coronavirus.idaho.gov

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid people who are sick.

Practice social distancing (6ft).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health includes eight counties, Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power.