SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Local health officials reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Caribou County.

The individual was a male in his 70s.

This brings the total to 21 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19.

The individual was a female in her 70s from Bonneville County.

This brings the total death count to 28 in Eastern Idaho Public Health’s region.

As of Tuesday, there are 492 total recorded deaths in the state.

The first death in the age category 18 to 29 was reported Tuesday.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

64 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

124 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

274 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.61% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.81% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.42% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.42% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 death is pending.

88.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.